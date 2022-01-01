Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

e50dfbe5-c180-4973-846d-58199645dd63 image

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
All white meat chicken with pecans, cranberries, celery & romaine.
Choose white, wheat, rye bread. Comes with pickles & chips
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Diced white chicken, celery, mayo, spices and just a touch of tarragon.
More about GoodEase
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad WRAP$16.00
More about Stitch House Brewery
Pachamama Peruvian Rotisserie image

WRAPS • SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Pachamama Peruvian Rotisserie

3 s orange st, wilmington

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
More about Pachamama Peruvian Rotisserie
Dorcea image

FRENCH FRIES

Dorcea

1314 Washington St, Wilmington

Avg 5 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Chicken breast, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, celery, onion, lettuce, tomato, honey wheat bread
More about Dorcea
Restaurant banner

 

Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Club Wrap$10.99
bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.49
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Item pic

 

Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

5335 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
More about Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

