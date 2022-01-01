Chicken salad sandwiches in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
All white meat chicken with pecans, cranberries, celery & romaine.
Choose white, wheat, rye bread. Comes with pickles & chips
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Diced white chicken, celery, mayo, spices and just a touch of tarragon.
Stitch House Brewery
829 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Smoked Chicken Salad WRAP
|$16.00
WRAPS • SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Pachamama Peruvian Rotisserie
3 s orange st, wilmington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Dorcea
1314 Washington St, Wilmington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Chicken breast, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, celery, onion, lettuce, tomato, honey wheat bread
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
|Chicken Salad Club Wrap
|$10.99
bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.49