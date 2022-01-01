Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken taco salad in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken taco salad

El Chingon - DeCo

111 W 10TH ST, WILMINGTON Stall 3, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$15.00
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Mini Taco Salad$6.00
