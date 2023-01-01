Wilmington restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wilmington restaurants
  • /
  • Wilmington

Must-try Wilmington restaurants

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4 Amigos Platter$17.50
(4) one chorizo, one steak, one chicken and one pork. With onion, cilantro and hot salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Churros$4.99
Mexican pastry sticks seasoned with cinnamon and sugar with chocolate syrup and cream.
Burrito Tex-mex$14.49
Stuffed with grill chicken, chorizo, rice, pico de gallo, queso dip and black beans. Rolled in a wax paper.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
Brew HaHa image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa: Delaware Avenue

222 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caffe Latte$0.00
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Silverside$9.95
with Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Bagel$2.15
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
More about Brew HaHa: Delaware Avenue
Main pic

 

Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipped Beef & Biscuits$11.49
with homefries
BYO Omelette$6.29
build your own, with homefries, toast
3 Egg Breakfast WITH MEAT$10.68
3 eggs any style, meat, homefries, toast
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Feby's Fishery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Feby's Fishery

3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1651 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Broiled Combo$41.00
Codfish$27.00
Dinner Roll$0.50
More about Feby's Fishery
Brew HaHa image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa: Avenue North

1000 Renaissance Way, Wilmington

Avg 4.1 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Latte$0.00
Our Specialty Lattes
Classic Egg and Cheese$5.85
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Bagel$2.15
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
More about Brew HaHa: Avenue North
Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa: Branmar Plaza

1812 Marsh Rd., Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Plus$6.50
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Brewski$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Classic Egg and Cheese$5.85
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Brew HaHa: Branmar Plaza
Consumer pic

 

Limestone BBQ and Bourbon

2062 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mixed BBQ Sammich$15.00
Cherry wood smoked blend of chopped brisket, pork, and chicken in our Classiq sauce.
Texas Toothpicks$13.00
A grilled skewer of Prime Brisket and baby potatoes with Classiq BBQ sauce.
Pimento Cheese Dip$9.00
Creamy pimento studded cheese dip with house-made BBQ tortilla chips.
More about Limestone BBQ and Bourbon
Banner pic

 

BBC Tavern

4019 Kennett Pike, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, vine ripened tomato, jalapeno coleslaw, & pepper jack cheese with spicy aioli on a toasted bun
Cobb$18.00
Mixed greens, blackened chicken, applewood smoked bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, avocado, maple black pepper vinaigrette
Yellowfin Tuna Burger$17.00
House-made brioche bun, lettuce, vidalia onion, wasabi mayo
More about BBC Tavern
Pizza by Elizabeth image

PIZZA

Pizza by Elizabeth

3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reg Davis$21.00
Blackened chicken, bacon, roasted pepper, cheddar, provolone, honey dijon
Reg Boop$17.00
Chopped tomatoes or chunky tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and bals vg
Reg Queen$17.00
Mushroom Duxelles, roasted chicken, parmesan, chives
*Duxelles is not gluten free*
More about Pizza by Elizabeth
Sicily's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sicily's Pizza

1819 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Chicken Brushcetta$16.00
Grilled Chicken tomato fresh Basil olive oil
Turkey & cheese$7.50
turkey provolone cheese
Combo Platter$14.00
3 Mozzarella Sticks
3 Onion Rings
3 Wings
3 Chicken Tenders
3 Breaded Mushrooms
More about Sicily's Pizza
Centreville Cafe image

 

Centreville Place: Cafe + Market - 5800 Kennett Pike

5800 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Dijon$12.50
Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Dijon, Tomato and Coverdale Farm Lettuce on a Croissant. Served with Chips.
BLT$10.50
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on choice of
Toast. Served with Chips.
The Parisian$12.00
A toasty Baguette with your choice of Turkey, Ham or Roast Beef, Cheese, Butter, Tomato and Coverdale Farm Lettuce. Served with Chips.
More about Centreville Place: Cafe + Market - 5800 Kennett Pike
Connie's Chicken and Waffles DeCo image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Connie's Chicken and Waffles - DECO Food Hall

111 w 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2pc Chicken Box$11.00
Our Award Winning Connie's Chicken Box comes with 2 Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Tenders accompanied with our Connie's Seasoned Fries. Made fresh to order everytime!
Triple Mix$5.00
Our Connie's Triple Mix is a combination of lemonade, strawberry kiwi and blue raspberry punch! This is a colorful blend of flavor that has become one of our more popular drinks. Take a pic and post it to your socials and watch the "likes" come in :-)
Blue Raspberry$4.00
Connie's Blue Raspberry punch is packed with flavor and a crowd favorite beverage!
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles - DECO Food Hall
Southeast Kitchen image

 

Southeast Kitchen

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Spring Rolls$7.95
Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ ground pork, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Southeast Wings (5pcs)$8.50
Classic home-style favorite. Sweet, tangy, and spicy.
Chicken Drunken Noodles$14.50
Wide rice noodles w/ basil, onions, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk. *Spicy*
More about Southeast Kitchen
Mexican Post image

 

Mexican Post

3100 Naamans Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Wings$17.75
Crispy chicken wings served buffalo or BBQ style with celery and creamy blue cheese dressing.
Minichangas$12.50
Seafood mixed with a saffron cream sauce wrapped in flour tortillas, lightly fried and served with our homemade chipotle dressing.
Enchiladas Suizas$18.25
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with specially prepared chicken, covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
More about Mexican Post
Tonic Seafood & Steak image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tonic Seafood & Steak

111 W 11th Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (1052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12oz NY Strip$40.00
served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter
Bowl Clam Chowder$12.00
extra virgin olive oil & chives, contains bacon
Calamari$16.00
calabrian chili aioli, red onion, parsley
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria image

 

Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria

3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
American Tavern Traditional$16.95
lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, choice of cheese
Fajitas$20.95
sizzling peppers, onions, mexican rice, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, flour tortillas
Chicken Winglets$15.50
boneless chicken, buffalo sauce, celery sticks, bleu cheese
More about Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Piccolina Toscana

1412 Dupont St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kitchen salad$12.50
Mixed greens, grilled vegetables, chicken, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella, parmiggiano, hard boiled eggs, cannellini beans, prosciutto, crispy onions and roasted shallot vinaigrette
Cesare Salad$7.00
Crisp Romaine, grated parmigiano and garlic laced vinaigrette
Fetuccine Alla Bolognese$15.00
Hand rolled pasta tossed with our house made meat sauce and fresh sage
More about Piccolina Toscana
Constitution Yards Beer Garden image

 

Constitution Yards Beer Garden

308 Justison Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks (5) with Marinara$8.00
Jumbo Wings (6)$15.00
More about Constitution Yards Beer Garden
Consumer pic

 

Timothy's on the Riverfront

930 Justison street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Dip$15.00
Slow roasted and seasoned tender prime rib, thinly sliced and topped with melted provolone, sauteed onions, horseradish sauce, and a side of beef au jus
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$15.00
Served over onion rings with ancho-chili ketchup
Shrimp, Crab Alfredo$26.00
Sautéed shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat and asparagus tossed over penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce
More about Timothy's on the Riverfront
GoodEase image

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cathy Salad
Romaine & Spring Mix, grilled chicken, apples, cranberries, celery & glazed pecan.
Home-Style Mash Potatoes$7.95
Creamy mashed potatoes with fresh butter and a dash of salt and pepper.
Turkey Reuben Sandwich$8.00
All Natural turkey, provolone OR Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, grilled OR cold. Choose from rye, white or wheat.
Served with pickles & potato chips.
More about GoodEase
Banner pic

 

La Tolteca - Barley Mill Plaza

304 BUCKLEY MILL ROAD, GREENVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole$7.50
Perfect blend of ripe avocados, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and seasonings.
Chips$3.99
House Made Tortilla Chips
Queso Blanco$7.50
Our famous creamy melted cheese dip
More about La Tolteca - Barley Mill Plaza
The Melting Pot image

SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot - Wilmington DE

1601 Concord Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MP House Salad$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
More about The Melting Pot - Wilmington DE
Consumer pic

 

De Slider Co.

204 West 10th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pineapple Lemonade$5.00
Brewed in house with 100% pomegranate juice and fresh lemons.
The Kitchen Sink (Vegan) Meal$14.00
Crispy house-made quinoa patty, vegetable ceviche, baby greens, avocado purée, and black bean-sriracha sauce.
Fat Mama Cheeseburger Meal$15.00
Angus beef patty, sharp cheddar cheese, zesty pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato and house aioli
More about De Slider Co.
Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESESTEAK$12.00
French Fries (no sauce included)$4.99
BONE-IN WING 10 PC$14.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar

701 North Union Street, Wilmington

Avg 4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Fresca$16.00
Gluten Free Pizza$10.00
BLT$8.00
More about Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
Dimeos image

 

DiMeo's Pizza - 831 N Market St

831 north market street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesesteak Sandwich$12.00
American cheese, hoagie roll
Mista Salad$10.00
mixed leaves, cherry tomatoes, red onions, olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Cannoli$7.00
ricotta, chocolate chips
More about DiMeo's Pizza - 831 N Market St
BG pic

 

Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo - Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo

111 W 10th St, stall 3, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bowl$13.00
served with rice, beans, lettuce,  corn salsa, quest fresco
Mushroom Asada Taco$5.50
pumpkin seed chimichurri,  aji amarillo crema, cotija on a hand-pressed tortilla
Chicken Carnitas Taco$5.50
oaxaca cheese, avocado salsa, calamansi aioli on a hand-pressed tortilla
More about Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo - Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo
Lucky's Coffee Shop image

 

Lucky's Coffee Shop

4003 Concord Pike, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancakes Meal$9.00
short stack of huge pancakes with breakfast meat and home fries or hash.
Old Faithful Burrito$10.75
eggs, cheddar, onion, peppers, sausage and potato hash inside
Western Omelet$10.00
ham, peppers, and onions in a nice egg blanket
More about Lucky's Coffee Shop
Brew HaHa image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa: Greenville

3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel$2.15
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Specialty Latte$0.00
Our Specialty Lattes
Classic Egg and Cheese$5.85
Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Brew HaHa: Greenville
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Guacamole W/Chips$12.00
Sour Cream$2.00
Cheese Dip$5.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant

