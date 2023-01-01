Wilmington restaurants you'll love
Must-try Wilmington restaurants
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|4 Amigos Platter
|$17.50
(4) one chorizo, one steak, one chicken and one pork. With onion, cilantro and hot salsa. Served with rice and beans.
|Churros
|$4.99
Mexican pastry sticks seasoned with cinnamon and sugar with chocolate syrup and cream.
|Burrito Tex-mex
|$14.49
Stuffed with grill chicken, chorizo, rice, pico de gallo, queso dip and black beans. Rolled in a wax paper.
BAGELS
Brew HaHa: Delaware Avenue
222 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Caffe Latte
|$0.00
Espresso and lightly textured milk
|Silverside
|$9.95
with Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
|Bagel
|$2.15
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Chipped Beef & Biscuits
|$11.49
with homefries
|BYO Omelette
|$6.29
build your own, with homefries, toast
|3 Egg Breakfast WITH MEAT
|$10.68
3 eggs any style, meat, homefries, toast
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Feby's Fishery
3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Broiled Combo
|$41.00
|Codfish
|$27.00
|Dinner Roll
|$0.50
BAGELS
Brew HaHa: Avenue North
1000 Renaissance Way, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Specialty Latte
|$0.00
Our Specialty Lattes
|Classic Egg and Cheese
|$5.85
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Bagel
|$2.15
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Brew HaHa: Branmar Plaza
1812 Marsh Rd., Wilmington
|Popular items
|Classic Plus
|$6.50
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Brewski
|$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
|Classic Egg and Cheese
|$5.85
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Limestone BBQ and Bourbon
2062 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Mixed BBQ Sammich
|$15.00
Cherry wood smoked blend of chopped brisket, pork, and chicken in our Classiq sauce.
|Texas Toothpicks
|$13.00
A grilled skewer of Prime Brisket and baby potatoes with Classiq BBQ sauce.
|Pimento Cheese Dip
|$9.00
Creamy pimento studded cheese dip with house-made BBQ tortilla chips.
BBC Tavern
4019 Kennett Pike, Greenville
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken
|$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, vine ripened tomato, jalapeno coleslaw, & pepper jack cheese with spicy aioli on a toasted bun
|Cobb
|$18.00
Mixed greens, blackened chicken, applewood smoked bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, avocado, maple black pepper vinaigrette
|Yellowfin Tuna Burger
|$17.00
House-made brioche bun, lettuce, vidalia onion, wasabi mayo
PIZZA
Pizza by Elizabeth
3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington
|Popular items
|Reg Davis
|$21.00
Blackened chicken, bacon, roasted pepper, cheddar, provolone, honey dijon
|Reg Boop
|$17.00
Chopped tomatoes or chunky tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and bals vg
|Reg Queen
|$17.00
Mushroom Duxelles, roasted chicken, parmesan, chives
*Duxelles is not gluten free*
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sicily's Pizza
1819 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington
|Popular items
|LG Chicken Brushcetta
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken tomato fresh Basil olive oil
|Turkey & cheese
|$7.50
turkey provolone cheese
|Combo Platter
|$14.00
3 Mozzarella Sticks
3 Onion Rings
3 Wings
3 Chicken Tenders
3 Breaded Mushrooms
Centreville Place: Cafe + Market - 5800 Kennett Pike
5800 Kennett Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|The Dijon
|$12.50
Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Dijon, Tomato and Coverdale Farm Lettuce on a Croissant. Served with Chips.
|BLT
|$10.50
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on choice of
Toast. Served with Chips.
|The Parisian
|$12.00
A toasty Baguette with your choice of Turkey, Ham or Roast Beef, Cheese, Butter, Tomato and Coverdale Farm Lettuce. Served with Chips.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Connie's Chicken and Waffles - DECO Food Hall
111 w 10th St, WILMINGTON
|Popular items
|2pc Chicken Box
|$11.00
Our Award Winning Connie's Chicken Box comes with 2 Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Tenders accompanied with our Connie's Seasoned Fries. Made fresh to order everytime!
|Triple Mix
|$5.00
Our Connie's Triple Mix is a combination of lemonade, strawberry kiwi and blue raspberry punch! This is a colorful blend of flavor that has become one of our more popular drinks. Take a pic and post it to your socials and watch the "likes" come in :-)
|Blue Raspberry
|$4.00
Connie's Blue Raspberry punch is packed with flavor and a crowd favorite beverage!
Southeast Kitchen
1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Crispy Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ ground pork, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
|Southeast Wings (5pcs)
|$8.50
Classic home-style favorite. Sweet, tangy, and spicy.
|Chicken Drunken Noodles
|$14.50
Wide rice noodles w/ basil, onions, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk. *Spicy*
Mexican Post
3100 Naamans Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Pollo Wings
|$17.75
Crispy chicken wings served buffalo or BBQ style with celery and creamy blue cheese dressing.
|Minichangas
|$12.50
Seafood mixed with a saffron cream sauce wrapped in flour tortillas, lightly fried and served with our homemade chipotle dressing.
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$18.25
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with specially prepared chicken, covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W 11th Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|12oz NY Strip
|$40.00
served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$12.00
extra virgin olive oil & chives, contains bacon
|Calamari
|$16.00
calabrian chili aioli, red onion, parsley
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville
|Popular items
|American Tavern Traditional
|$16.95
lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, choice of cheese
|Fajitas
|$20.95
sizzling peppers, onions, mexican rice, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, flour tortillas
|Chicken Winglets
|$15.50
boneless chicken, buffalo sauce, celery sticks, bleu cheese
Piccolina Toscana
1412 Dupont St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Kitchen salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, grilled vegetables, chicken, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella, parmiggiano, hard boiled eggs, cannellini beans, prosciutto, crispy onions and roasted shallot vinaigrette
|Cesare Salad
|$7.00
Crisp Romaine, grated parmigiano and garlic laced vinaigrette
|Fetuccine Alla Bolognese
|$15.00
Hand rolled pasta tossed with our house made meat sauce and fresh sage
Constitution Yards Beer Garden
308 Justison Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$9.00
|Mozzarella Sticks (5) with Marinara
|$8.00
|Jumbo Wings (6)
|$15.00
Timothy's on the Riverfront
930 Justison street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$15.00
Slow roasted and seasoned tender prime rib, thinly sliced and topped with melted provolone, sauteed onions, horseradish sauce, and a side of beef au jus
|Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$15.00
Served over onion rings with ancho-chili ketchup
|Shrimp, Crab Alfredo
|$26.00
Sautéed shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat and asparagus tossed over penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cathy Salad
Romaine & Spring Mix, grilled chicken, apples, cranberries, celery & glazed pecan.
|Home-Style Mash Potatoes
|$7.95
Creamy mashed potatoes with fresh butter and a dash of salt and pepper.
|Turkey Reuben Sandwich
|$8.00
All Natural turkey, provolone OR Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, grilled OR cold. Choose from rye, white or wheat.
Served with pickles & potato chips.
La Tolteca - Barley Mill Plaza
304 BUCKLEY MILL ROAD, GREENVILLE
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$7.50
Perfect blend of ripe avocados, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and seasonings.
|Chips
|$3.99
House Made Tortilla Chips
|Queso Blanco
|$7.50
Our famous creamy melted cheese dip
SALADS • FONDUE
The Melting Pot - Wilmington DE
1601 Concord Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|MP House Salad
|$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
|Caesar
|$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
|Wisconsin Cheddar SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
De Slider Co.
204 West 10th Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Pineapple Lemonade
|$5.00
Brewed in house with 100% pomegranate juice and fresh lemons.
|The Kitchen Sink (Vegan) Meal
|$14.00
Crispy house-made quinoa patty, vegetable ceviche, baby greens, avocado purée, and black bean-sriracha sauce.
|Fat Mama Cheeseburger Meal
|$15.00
Angus beef patty, sharp cheddar cheese, zesty pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato and house aioli
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
|Popular items
|CHEESESTEAK
|$12.00
|French Fries (no sauce included)
|$4.99
|BONE-IN WING 10 PC
|$14.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
701 North Union Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|16" Fresca
|$16.00
|Gluten Free Pizza
|$10.00
|BLT
|$8.00
DiMeo's Pizza - 831 N Market St
831 north market street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$12.00
American cheese, hoagie roll
|Mista Salad
|$10.00
mixed leaves, cherry tomatoes, red onions, olives, balsamic vinaigrette
|Cannoli
|$7.00
ricotta, chocolate chips
Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo - Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo
111 W 10th St, stall 3, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Chicken Bowl
|$13.00
served with rice, beans, lettuce, corn salsa, quest fresco
|Mushroom Asada Taco
|$5.50
pumpkin seed chimichurri, aji amarillo crema, cotija on a hand-pressed tortilla
|Chicken Carnitas Taco
|$5.50
oaxaca cheese, avocado salsa, calamansi aioli on a hand-pressed tortilla
Lucky's Coffee Shop
4003 Concord Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Pancakes Meal
|$9.00
short stack of huge pancakes with breakfast meat and home fries or hash.
|Old Faithful Burrito
|$10.75
eggs, cheddar, onion, peppers, sausage and potato hash inside
|Western Omelet
|$10.00
ham, peppers, and onions in a nice egg blanket
BAGELS
Brew HaHa: Greenville
3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$2.15
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
|Specialty Latte
|$0.00
Our Specialty Lattes
|Classic Egg and Cheese
|$5.85
Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.