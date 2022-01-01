Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chocolate bars

GoodEase image

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Cup Bars$18.95
More about GoodEase
Item pic

 

Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar$4.00
(Gluten Free and Vegan)
Our indulgent version of a peanut butter cup
More about Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Brisket

Meatball Subs

Vegetable Soup

California Rolls

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cappuccino

Chicken Curry

Pudding

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston