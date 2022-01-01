Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate bars in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Chocolate Bars
Wilmington restaurants that serve chocolate bars
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Chocolate Peanut Cup Bars
$18.95
More about GoodEase
Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON
No reviews yet
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar
$4.00
(Gluten Free and Vegan)
Our indulgent version of a peanut butter cup
More about Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
