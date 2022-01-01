Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Flourless Cake Slice$8.50
Gluten Free
2 slices
More about GoodEase
Item pic

 

DE Slider Co.

204 West 10th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Bundt Cake$6.00
More about DE Slider Co.
Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Restaurant

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Molten Bundt Cake$8.00
Layers of vanilla creme brulee & toffee banana cakes drenched in buttery bourbon, dense with real banana chunks and Medjool dates. Cloaked in a creamy, butterscotch kissed icing.
Big Chocolate Cake$10.00
Colossal...layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake. Shareable for 2...or even 3!
More about Rice Restaurant
Columbus Inn image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Columbus Inn

2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Chocolate Cake$8.00
chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream
More about Columbus Inn
Dorcea image

FRENCH FRIES

Dorcea

1314 Washington St, Wilmington

Avg 5 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Raspberry Cake$7.00
More about Dorcea
Restaurant banner

 

Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
OMG Chocolate Cake$6.99
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Chelsea Tavern image

GRILL

Chelsea Tavern

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.50
Gluten Free, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$8.00
White Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream
More about Chelsea Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Tiramisu

Seafood Salad

Paninis

Cookies

Avocado Toast

Tortellini

Grilled Chicken Salad

Sashimi

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston