Chocolate cake in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants that serve chocolate cake
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Chocolate Flourless Cake Slice
|$8.50
Gluten Free
2 slices
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Rice Restaurant
2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
|Chocolate Molten Bundt Cake
|$8.00
Layers of vanilla creme brulee & toffee banana cakes drenched in buttery bourbon, dense with real banana chunks and Medjool dates. Cloaked in a creamy, butterscotch kissed icing.
|Big Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Colossal...layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake. Shareable for 2...or even 3!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Columbus Inn
2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington
|Double Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream
FRENCH FRIES
Dorcea
1314 Washington St, Wilmington
|White Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$7.00
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
|OMG Chocolate Cake
|$6.99