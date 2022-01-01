Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$8.00
More about Stitch House Brewery
Chelsea Tavern image

GRILL

Chelsea Tavern

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Chelsea Tavern

