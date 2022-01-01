Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Club salad in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Club Salad
Wilmington restaurants that serve club salad
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
Avg 4.6
(108 reviews)
TUNA SALAD CLUB (with chips)
$10.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Club Wrap
$11.29
bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
Crab Salad
Short Ribs
Reuben
Eggplant Parm
Shrimp Quesadillas
Carne Asada
Chicken Pot Pies
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
More near Wilmington to explore
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(580 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(403 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(936 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston