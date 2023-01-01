Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn dogs in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Corn Dogs
Wilmington restaurants that serve corn dogs
Bardea Steakhouse
608 North Market Street, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Corn Dog
$15.00
washugyu mortadella, mustard aioli
More about Bardea Steakhouse
Cafe Services - 556 - AAA
1 River Place, Wilmington
No reviews yet
1/4 lb. Corn Dog with Honey Dijon Mustard Dipping Sauce
$2.99
Contains Pork
More about Cafe Services - 556 - AAA
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
Sliders
Spaghetti
Quesadillas
Chicken Burritos
Bean Burritos
Bison Burgers
Chalupas
Fudge
More near Wilmington to explore
Newark
Avg 4.2
(49 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(647 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(96 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(490 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(297 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1037 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston