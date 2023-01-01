Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve corn dogs

Bardea Steakhouse

608 North Market Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Dog$15.00
washugyu mortadella, mustard aioli
More about Bardea Steakhouse
Cafe Services - 556 - AAA

1 River Place, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4 lb. Corn Dog with Honey Dijon Mustard Dipping Sauce$2.99
Contains Pork
More about Cafe Services - 556 - AAA

