Crab rolls in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve crab rolls

Feby's Fishery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Feby's Fishery

3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1651 reviews)
Takeout
Chesapeake Crab Roll$20.00
More about Feby's Fishery
Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Restaurant

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Crab Stick Roll$6.00
Crab Stick Roll$6.00
More about Rice Restaurant
Pizzeria Maki image

 

Pizzeria Maki

4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab and Asparagus Roll$13.00
Lump crab and Asparagus.
More about Pizzeria Maki
Item pic

SUSHI

Al Chu's Sushi

111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Al’s Signature Roll - Fried Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Crab Stick, Eel Sauce$13.00
Bomb Shell - Tempura Roll w Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber inside Topping w Warm Fresh Shrimp and Crab w Spicy Sauce Dazzling w Tempura Flake, Yum Yum Sauce n Green Scallions.$15.00
Merry Maryland Roll - Maryland Crab Meat, Mango Inside, Topped With Maryland Crab Meat, Fresh Wasabi & Old Bay$18.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi

