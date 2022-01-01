Crab rolls in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve crab rolls
More about Feby's Fishery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Feby's Fishery
3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington
|Chesapeake Crab Roll
|$20.00
More about Rice Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Rice Restaurant
2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
|Spicy Crab Stick Roll
|$6.00
|Crab Stick Roll
|$6.00
More about Pizzeria Maki
Pizzeria Maki
4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville
|Crab and Asparagus Roll
|$13.00
Lump crab and Asparagus.
More about Al Chu's Sushi
SUSHI
Al Chu's Sushi
111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington
|Al’s Signature Roll - Fried Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Crab Stick, Eel Sauce
|$13.00
|Bomb Shell - Tempura Roll w Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber inside Topping w Warm Fresh Shrimp and Crab w Spicy Sauce Dazzling w Tempura Flake, Yum Yum Sauce n Green Scallions.
|$15.00
|Merry Maryland Roll - Maryland Crab Meat, Mango Inside, Topped With Maryland Crab Meat, Fresh Wasabi & Old Bay
|$18.00