Curry in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve curry

Pizza by Elizabeth image

PIZZA

Pizza by Elizabeth

3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Reg Curried Chicken Salad$16.25
with red and green grapes, apple, pecans, scallions, tomato
Mini Curried Chicken Salad$11.50
Romaine, chicken salad with red and green grapes, apple, toasted pecan, scallion, grape tomato
More about Pizza by Elizabeth
Southeast Kitchen image

 

Southeast Kitchen

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Red Curry$13.50
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Grilled Salmon Curry$15.00
Char-grilled salmon filet w/ broccoli, basil, pineapple in Thai Red Curry sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Shrimp Red Curry$15.95
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
More about Southeast Kitchen
Tonic Seafood & Steak image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tonic Seafood & Steak

111 W 11th Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (1052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Coconut Chickpea Cake$13.00
chestnut-herb pesto, lettuce, tomato, fries
Curry Coconut Chickpea Cakes$20.00
saffron roasted eggplant, ramesco sauce,
gigante beans
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
Item pic

 

Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria

3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Coconut Curry$19.95
chickpeas, spinach, power blend veggies, israeli couscous
More about Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Restaurant

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Shrimp$18.00
COMBO Curry Chicken$13.00
Curry Chicken$15.00
More about Rice Restaurant

