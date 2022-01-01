Curry in Wilmington
PIZZA
Pizza by Elizabeth
3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington
|Reg Curried Chicken Salad
|$16.25
with red and green grapes, apple, pecans, scallions, tomato
|Mini Curried Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Romaine, chicken salad with red and green grapes, apple, toasted pecan, scallion, grape tomato
Southeast Kitchen
1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Chicken Red Curry
|$13.50
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
|Grilled Salmon Curry
|$15.00
Char-grilled salmon filet w/ broccoli, basil, pineapple in Thai Red Curry sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
|Shrimp Red Curry
|$15.95
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W 11th Street, Wilmington
|Curry Coconut Chickpea Cake
|$13.00
chestnut-herb pesto, lettuce, tomato, fries
|Curry Coconut Chickpea Cakes
|$20.00
saffron roasted eggplant, ramesco sauce,
gigante beans
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville
|Vegetarian Coconut Curry
|$19.95
chickpeas, spinach, power blend veggies, israeli couscous