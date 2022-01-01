Curry chicken in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve curry chicken
PIZZA
Pizza by Elizabeth
3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington
|Reg Curried Chicken Salad
|$16.25
with red and green grapes, apple, pecans, scallions, tomato
|Mini Curried Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Romaine, chicken salad with red and green grapes, apple, toasted pecan, scallion, grape tomato
Southeast Kitchen
1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Chicken Red Curry
|$13.50
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
|Chicken Massaman Curry
|$13.50
Potato, carrots, onions, bell pepper, peanut butter simmered in coconut milk. Topped w/ crushed peanuts. Served w/ jasmine rice.
|Vietnamese Chicken Yellow Curry
|$16.00
Sautéed fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, carrots, light coconut yellow curry sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.