Enchiladas in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants that serve enchiladas

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Enchiladas$15.99
3 Shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice.
Beans Enchilada$2.99
Seafood Enchiladas$17.99
Item pic

 

Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria

3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas$15.50
meat & cheese-stuffed corn tortillas baked in a sauce, shredded lettuce, citrus onions, sour cream
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Enchiladas$7.00
Enchiladas Supreme$13.00
Shrimp Enchiladas$17.00
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas tricolor$13.99
2 Chicken 1 cheese each individualy Smothered in our enchilada sauce, tomatillo sauce, and our poblano sauce with cheese on top and a side of rice and beans with a side salad
Enchiladas Rojas$13.99
Enchiladas Verdes$13.99
