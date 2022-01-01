Enchiladas in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve enchiladas
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$15.99
3 Shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice.
|Beans Enchilada
|$2.99
|Seafood Enchiladas
|$17.99
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville
|Enchiladas
|$15.50
meat & cheese-stuffed corn tortillas baked in a sauce, shredded lettuce, citrus onions, sour cream
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Lunch Enchiladas
|$7.00
|Enchiladas Supreme
|$13.00
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$17.00
Tex Mex Burrito - Newport
2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington
|Enchiladas tricolor
|$13.99
2 Chicken 1 cheese each individualy Smothered in our enchilada sauce, tomatillo sauce, and our poblano sauce with cheese on top and a side of rice and beans with a side salad
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$13.99
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$13.99