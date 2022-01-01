Fajita salad in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad fajita with Homemade Tortilla Bowls$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
Lunch Fajita Taco Salad$9.99
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak fajita, vegetables, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
veggie taco salad fajita$11.99
More about Tex Mex Burrito
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria image

 

Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria

3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Salad$16.50
caramelized onions & peppers, lettuce, whole black beans, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa
More about Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$14.00
Lunch Fajita Taco Salad$11.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant

