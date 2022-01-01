Fish sandwiches in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Feby's Fishery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Feby's Fishery

3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1651 reviews)
Takeout
FISH Sandwiches
More about Feby's Fishery
Makers Alley image

 

Makers Alley

804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beer Battered Crispy Fish Sandwich$12.00
lettuce, tomato, tartar, Hawaiian bun
More about Makers Alley

