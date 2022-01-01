Fondue in Wilmington

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2 image

SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1601 Concord Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)
Takeout
4 Course Fondue Night In for 2$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
Fondue Party for 10$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
More about The Melting Pot
The Queen Theater image

 

The Queen Theater

500 N Market St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Cheese Fondue$0.50
More about The Queen Theater

