French fries in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants that serve french fries

Sicily's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sicily's Pizza

1819 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$4.00
Cheddar French Fries$5.00
Cheddar cheese on side
More about Sicily's Pizza
French Fries image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Connie's Chicken and Waffles DeCo

111 w 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$5.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles DeCo
Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries (no sauce included)$4.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
The Queen Theater image

 

The Queen Theater

500 N Market St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$6.00
More about The Queen Theater
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers & French Fries$6.99
More about Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

