Fried cheesecake in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Fried Cheesecake
Wilmington restaurants that serve fried cheesecake
Stanley's Tavern
2038 Foulk Rd, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Fried Cheesecake
$7.00
Philly style cheesecake rolled in pastry, raspberry sauce, powdered sugar
More about Stanley's Tavern
Freddys Wings & Wraps (Wilmington)
3734 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Deep Fried Cheesecake
$5.99
More about Freddys Wings & Wraps (Wilmington)
