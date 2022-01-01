Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried ice cream in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Fried Ice Cream
Wilmington restaurants that serve fried ice cream
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
Avg 4.5
(898 reviews)
Fried ice cream
$4.99
More about Tex Mex Burrito
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(99 reviews)
Mexican Fried Ice Cream
$6.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
