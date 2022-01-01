Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fruit tarts in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Fruit Tarts
Wilmington restaurants that serve fruit tarts
PIZZA
Pizza by Elizabeth
3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington
Avg 4.6
(1168 reviews)
Fruit Tart
$9.00
More about Pizza by Elizabeth
Piccolina Toscana
1412 Dupont St, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Fruit Tart
$6.50
More about Piccolina Toscana
