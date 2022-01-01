Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve fudge

Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Brownie$5.00
More about Twist'd Tomato
Item pic

 

Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" Chocolate Decadence Fudge Torte$60.00
Many layers of Swiss dark chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream, topped with dark chocolate ganache and chocolate chips. Serves 12-20. Please allow 2 days
More about Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

