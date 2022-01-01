Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Funnel cake in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve funnel cake

Tyler's Bar and Grille image

 

Tyler's Bar and Grille

5343 Limestone Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$7.95
More about Tyler's Bar and Grille
Catherine Rooney's image

 

Catherine Rooney's

1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 3 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Funnell Cake Fries$8.00
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of warm rum caramel
More about Catherine Rooney's

