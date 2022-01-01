Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve garden salad

Jerry Deen’s image

 

Jerry Deen’s

801 E. 7th st, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$8.00
More about Jerry Deen’s
Item pic

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad
Romaine & spring mix, broccoli, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & sunflower seeds
More about GoodEase
Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$8.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Mrs. Robino's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mrs. Robino's

520 North Union St., Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (2883 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed lettuce with a variety of colorful vegetables.
Lg Garden Salad$9.00
More about Mrs. Robino's
Chelsea Tavern image

GRILL

Chelsea Tavern

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Carrot, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian
Side Garden Salad$3.00
Large Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Carrot,Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian
More about Chelsea Tavern

