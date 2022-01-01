Garden salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve garden salad
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Garden Salad
Romaine & spring mix, broccoli, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & sunflower seeds
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
|GARDEN SALAD
|$8.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mrs. Robino's
520 North Union St., Wilmington
|Sm Garden Salad
|$6.00
Mixed lettuce with a variety of colorful vegetables.
|Lg Garden Salad
|$9.00
GRILL
Chelsea Tavern
821 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Small Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Greens, Carrot, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian
|Side Garden Salad
|$3.00
|Large Garden Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Carrot,Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian