Grilled chicken in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Burrito Bowl Grill chicken
|$12.99
Grill chicken with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Timothy's on the Riverfront
930 Justison street, Wilmington
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.50
Sautéed peppers & onions with melted cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses. Served with fire roasted salsa & sour cream
|Grilled Chicken Cobb
|$16.00
Mesquite seasoned chicken, bleu cheese, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled eggs, cherry tomato, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette