Grilled chicken sandwiches in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W 11th Street, Wilmington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
thick cut bacon, tomato jam, provolone, dijonnaise, fries
More about Constitution Yards Beer Garden
Constitution Yards Beer Garden
308 Justison Street, Wilmington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
grilled chicken breast, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a brioche bun with pickle spear
More about GoodEase
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto and balsamic glaze on herb focaccia bread
Served with pickles & chips
More about Twist'd Tomato
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH combo
|$10.99