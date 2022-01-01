Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Tonic Seafood & Steak image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tonic Seafood & Steak

111 W 11th Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (1052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
thick cut bacon, tomato jam, provolone, dijonnaise, fries
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
Item pic

 

Constitution Yards Beer Garden

308 Justison Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
grilled chicken breast, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a brioche bun with pickle spear
More about Constitution Yards Beer Garden
Item pic

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich$10.95
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto and balsamic glaze on herb focaccia bread
Served with pickles & chips
More about GoodEase
Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH combo$10.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Banner pic

 

Park Café

2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$13.00
house-made bread and butter pickles, shredded lettuce, ranch dressing; served on a brioche bun
More about Park Café

