Hash browns in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve hash browns

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage & Hash Brown Frittata Small$21.95
This layered frittata is perfect for a cozy dinner or easy Sunday brunch. Layers of hash browned potatoes, sausage and Jack and Cheddar cheeses are enriched with eggs and sour cream. Oven.
*Wheat Free.
Regular – 3/4 Servings
Sausage & Hash Brown Frittata Large$39.95
This layered frittata is perfect for a cozy dinner or easy Sunday brunch. Layers of hash browned potatoes, sausage and Jack and Cheddar cheeses are enriched with eggs and sour cream. Oven.
*Wheat Free.
Large – 6/8 Servings
More about GoodEase
BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Side Hash Browns$4.00
Two Hashbrown Patties
More about Brew HaHa

