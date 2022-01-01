Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

222 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.05
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
More about Brew HaHa
Item pic

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3636 Concord Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.1 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.05
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
More about Brew HaHa
Item pic

 

Brew HaHa

1812 Marsh Rd., Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.05
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
More about Brew HaHa
Item pic

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.05
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
More about Brew HaHa
Item pic

 

Brew HaHa

1400 N Dupont St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.05
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
More about Brew HaHa
IM Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

IM Coffee

1105 N Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
More about IM Coffee
Item pic

 

Brew HaHa

5329 Limestone Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.05
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
More about Brew HaHa
Item pic

 

Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Steamed milk with chocolate added. Please select your milk choice if you would like this item made with anything besides whole milk!
More about Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

