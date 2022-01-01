Hummus in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve hummus
More about Pizza by Elizabeth
PIZZA
Pizza by Elizabeth
3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington
|Hummus
|$15.00
Veggies or pizza crust wedges
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W 11th Street, Wilmington
|Hummus
|$12.00
olive tapenade, chimichurri, crudité,
focaccia crostini
More about Brew HaHa
BAGELS
Brew HaHa
3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington
|Hummus Board
|$13.00
Hummus, feta, vegetable crudite, extra virgin olive oil. Served with toasted naan flatbread.
More about Stitch House Brewery
Stitch House Brewery
829 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Hummus + Veggie WRAP
|$14.00
More about Bardea Food & Drink
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bardea Food & Drink
620 N Market St, Wilmington
|Sunflower Hummus
|$9.00
black lime, za'atar
|Lamb Skewer & Hummus
|$19.00
hibiscus chili rub, herbed yogurt
More about Catherine Rooney's
Catherine Rooney's
1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Warm Olive Hummus
|$13.00
Hummus topped with warm garlic and herb oil, olives, English cucumbers, bell peppers, pita chips
More about Pizzeria Maki
Pizzeria Maki
4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville
|Roasted Carrot Hummus
|$8.00
Roasted Carrots Pureed With Walnuts, Miso, Garlic, Ginger And Olive Oil. Drizzled with Hemp Pesto and Served With Fresh Bread.
More about Columbus Inn
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Columbus Inn
2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington
|Hummus
|$12.00
housemade pita