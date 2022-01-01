Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve hummus

Pizza by Elizabeth image

PIZZA

Pizza by Elizabeth

3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$15.00
Veggies or pizza crust wedges
More about Pizza by Elizabeth
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tonic Seafood & Steak

111 W 11th Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (1052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus$12.00
olive tapenade, chimichurri, crudité,
focaccia crostini
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
Brew HaHa image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Board$13.00
Hummus, feta, vegetable crudite, extra virgin olive oil. Served with toasted naan flatbread.
More about Brew HaHa
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus + Veggie WRAP$14.00
More about Stitch House Brewery
Bardea Food & Drink image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bardea Food & Drink

620 N Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (1189 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sunflower Hummus$9.00
black lime, za'atar
Lamb Skewer & Hummus$19.00
hibiscus chili rub, herbed yogurt
More about Bardea Food & Drink
Catherine Rooney's image

 

Catherine Rooney's

1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 3 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Warm Olive Hummus$13.00
Hummus topped with warm garlic and herb oil, olives, English cucumbers, bell peppers, pita chips
More about Catherine Rooney's
Makers Alley image

 

Makers Alley

804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$8.00
More about Makers Alley
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Maki

4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Carrot Hummus$8.00
Roasted Carrots Pureed With Walnuts, Miso, Garlic, Ginger And Olive Oil. Drizzled with Hemp Pesto and Served With Fresh Bread.
More about Pizzeria Maki
Columbus Inn image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Columbus Inn

2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$12.00
housemade pita
More about Columbus Inn
Restaurant banner

 

Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

5335 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Dip$6.95
More about Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

