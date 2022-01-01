Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kale salad in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Kale Salad
Wilmington restaurants that serve kale salad
Corner Bistro
3604 Silverside Road, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Kale & Quinoa Salad
$14.00
More about Corner Bistro
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizzeria Bardea - DeCo
111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON
Avg 3.3
(7 reviews)
Kale Salad
$14.00
broccoli, brussels sprouts,eggs, cranberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, turkey, parmigiano, spicy caesar
More about Pizzeria Bardea - DeCo
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
Spaghetti
Bread Pudding
Crab Cakes
Cappuccino
Pad Thai
Waffles
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Tortas
More near Wilmington to explore
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(227 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston