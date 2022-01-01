Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Corner Bistro

3604 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Quinoa Salad$14.00
More about Corner Bistro
Pizzeria Bardea image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizzeria Bardea - DeCo

111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 3.3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$14.00
broccoli, brussels sprouts,eggs, cranberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, turkey, parmigiano, spicy caesar
More about Pizzeria Bardea - DeCo

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Spaghetti

Bread Pudding

Crab Cakes

Cappuccino

Pad Thai

Waffles

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Tortas

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston