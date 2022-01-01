Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve kimchi

Pizzeria Maki image

 

Pizzeria Maki

4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchi Remoulade$2.00
More about Pizzeria Maki
Consumer pic

 

Faire

216 West 9th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE Kimchi Mayo$0.75
More about Faire

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Meatball Subs

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brownie Sundaes

Omelettes

Clam Chowder

Meatloaf

Waffles

Chicken Fried Rice

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (920 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston