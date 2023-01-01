Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lox in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Lox
Wilmington restaurants that serve lox
Lucky's Coffee Shop
4003 Concord Pike, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Hope for Lox
$12.75
More about Lucky's Coffee Shop
GRILL
Chelsea Tavern - Downtown Business District
821 North Market Street, Wilmington
Avg 3.7
(500 reviews)
Lox Pizza
$13.00
8” Pizza Crust, Everything Spice, Roasted Garlic Cream Cheese, House-Made Cured Salmon, Red Onion, Capers & Fresh Herbs
More about Chelsea Tavern - Downtown Business District
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
Turkey Burgers
Chicken Tenders
Mahi Mahi
Kimchi
Rangoon
Chocolate Mousse
Omelettes
Flan
More near Wilmington to explore
Newark
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(723 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(123 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(62 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(538 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(489 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1135 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston