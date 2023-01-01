Lox in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wilmington restaurants that serve lox

Lucky's Coffee Shop image

 

Lucky's Coffee Shop

4003 Concord Pike, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hope for Lox$12.75
More about Lucky's Coffee Shop
Chelsea Tavern image

GRILL

Chelsea Tavern - Downtown Business District

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Pizza$13.00
8” Pizza Crust, Everything Spice, Roasted Garlic Cream Cheese, House-Made Cured Salmon, Red Onion, Capers & Fresh Herbs
More about Chelsea Tavern - Downtown Business District

