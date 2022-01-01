Muffins in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve muffins

9ea50164-5322-46d3-bf5d-ba38117f060c image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3636 Concord Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.1 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$2.85
More about Brew HaHa
Muffin image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$2.85
More about Brew HaHa
a8d74863-ff5b-43c9-91d2-0859ca04d797 image

 

Brew HaHa

1400 N Dupont St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$2.85
More about Brew HaHa

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Chimichangas

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Avocado Rolls

Philly Cheesesteaks

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston