Nicoise salad in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Nicoise Salad
Wilmington restaurants that serve nicoise salad
Park Café
2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Nicoise
$18.00
park tuna salad, tomatoes, artichokes, olives, roasted peppers, egg, herb vinaigrette
More about Park Café
Corner Bistro
3604 Silverside Road, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Nicoise Salad
$19.00
More about Corner Bistro
