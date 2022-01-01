Pancakes in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Pancakes
Wilmington restaurants that serve pancakes
Angels Restaurant
2222 Silverside Rd, wilmington
Avg 4.3
(334 reviews)
Specialty Pancakes (short stack)
$6.00
More about Angels Restaurant
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Pancakes
$9.49
3 cakes with breakfast meat
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
Grits
Waffles
Chili
California Rolls
Po Boy
Fried Rice
Quesadillas
Pretzels
More near Wilmington to explore
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston