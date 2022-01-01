Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Philly rolls in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Philly Rolls
Wilmington restaurants that serve philly rolls
Pizzeria Maki
4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville
No reviews yet
Philly Roll
$9.00
Smoked Salmon and Masago Whipped Cream Cheese
More about Pizzeria Maki
SUSHI
Al Chu's Sushi
111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington
Avg 4.8
(61 reviews)
Philly Roll - Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Scallions
$12.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
California Rolls
Bean Burritos
Fish Tacos
Fruit Salad
Taquitos
Chimichangas
Tuna Sandwiches
Paninis
More near Wilmington to explore
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston