Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve philly rolls

Item pic

 

Pizzeria Maki

4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Roll$9.00
Smoked Salmon and Masago Whipped Cream Cheese
More about Pizzeria Maki
Al Chu's Sushi image

SUSHI

Al Chu's Sushi

111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Roll - Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Scallions$12.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

California Rolls

Bean Burritos

Fish Tacos

Fruit Salad

Taquitos

Chimichangas

Tuna Sandwiches

Paninis

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston