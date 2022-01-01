Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve prosciutto

Pizzeria Bardea image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizzeria Bardea - DeCo

111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 3.3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Burrata Salad$17.00
Prosciutto Panuozzo$11.00
More about Pizzeria Bardea - DeCo
Consumer pic

 

Pinji's Cafe

1428 N Clayton St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto on Focaccia$9.95
Pesto, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
More about Pinji's Cafe

