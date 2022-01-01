Quesadillas in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve quesadillas
Timothy's on the Riverfront
930 Justison street, Wilmington
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.50
Sautéed peppers & onions with melted cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses. Served with fire roasted salsa & sour cream
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Grill Quesadilla
|$13.00
Stitch House Brewery
829 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
IM Coffee
1105 N Market St, Wilmington
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
White Tortilla w/ melted cheddar, white chicken sautéed in our signature buffalo sauce. (side of ranch or blue cheese or spicy ranch
Makers Alley
804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington
|Surf & Turf Quesadilla
|$16.00
Texas Gold wild caught shrimp, grilled ribeye, cheddar, Pico de gallo, red onion, shredded lettuce, garlic cream