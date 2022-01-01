Quesadillas in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Juice Joint image

 

The Juice Joint

323 Justison Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Quesadillas$15.00
Consumer pic

 

Timothy's on the Riverfront

930 Justison street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.50
Sautéed peppers & onions with melted cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses. Served with fire roasted salsa & sour cream
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Grill Quesadilla$13.00
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.00
IM Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

IM Coffee

1105 N Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
White Tortilla w/ melted cheddar, white chicken sautéed in our signature buffalo sauce. (side of ranch or blue cheese or spicy ranch
Surf & Turf Quesadilla image

 

Makers Alley

804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Surf & Turf Quesadilla$16.00
Texas Gold wild caught shrimp, grilled ribeye, cheddar, Pico de gallo, red onion, shredded lettuce, garlic cream
Dorcea image

FRENCH FRIES

Dorcea

1314 Washington St, Wilmington

Avg 5 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken + Andouille Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled chicken, andouille sausage, cheddar-jack, caramelized onion, flour tortilla, chipotle-honey drizzle
