Quiche in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Bacon Quiche$17.95
9″ quiche kit includes spinach, crisp bacon, mozzarella cheese and a seasoned egg mixture. Just pour into pie shell and bake. Oven.
Serves 8
Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche$17.95
9″ quiche kit includes broccoli, cheddar cheese and a seasoned egg base. Just pour in the pie shell and bake.
Oven.
Serves 8
Ham Cheddar Quiche$17.95
9″ quiche kit includes smoked ham, cheddar cheese and a seasoned egg base. Just pour in the pie shell and bake.
Oven.
Serves 8
More about GoodEase
529aa523-a9f6-43e2-b82c-f165ed89e28d image

 

Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche Slice$7.00
flaky pastry + baked egg custard + meats and vegetables
More about Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

