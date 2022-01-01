Rack of lamb in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve rack of lamb
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W 11th Street, Wilmington
|New Zealand Lamb Rack
|$46.00
served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter
Piccolina Toscana
1412 Dupont St, Wilmington
|Roasted Rack of Lamb
|$0.00
Only Available December 24th for pick up between 12pm and 6pm.
Roasted Rack of Lamb served with Potatoes au Gratin, Fondant Sweet Potatoes with Maple Pecan Glaze, Parmesan Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Creamy Pancetta & Parmesan Green Beans with a choice of Mixed Green or Spinach Salad.