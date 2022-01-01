Salmon salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Timothy's on the Riverfront
Timothy's on the Riverfront
930 Justison street, Wilmington
|Salmon Asparagus Salad
|$16.00
Blackened wild salmon, asparagus, mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions and mandarin oranges with basil lime vinaigrette
More about DiMeo's Pizza
DiMeo's Pizza
831 north market street, Wilmington
|Mediterranean Salmon Salad
|$16.00
roasted salmon, red peppers, olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Al Chu's Sushi
SUSHI
Al Chu's Sushi
111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington
|Deco Poke - Fry Salmon, Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeda & Poke Sauce On Top
|$14.00
|Salmon Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top
|$14.00