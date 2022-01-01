Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve salmon salad

Consumer pic

 

Timothy's on the Riverfront

930 Justison street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Asparagus Salad$16.00
Blackened wild salmon, asparagus, mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions and mandarin oranges with basil lime vinaigrette
More about Timothy's on the Riverfront
Dimeos image

 

DiMeo's Pizza

831 north market street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Salmon Salad$16.00
roasted salmon, red peppers, olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
More about DiMeo's Pizza
Al Chu's Sushi image

SUSHI

Al Chu's Sushi

111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Deco Poke - Fry Salmon, Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeda & Poke Sauce On Top$14.00
Salmon Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top$14.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon & Asparagus Salad$15.49
More about Crossroads Restaurant

