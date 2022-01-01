Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve sashimi

Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Restaurant

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi Lunch$16.00
Sashimi Deluxe$30.00
Chef’s choice 16 pcs assortment of sliced fresh raw fish (no rice)
Sushi & Sashimi For 2$78.00
(served with 2 soups & 2 salads)
Chef’s choice 10 pcs of sushi, 20 pcs of sashimi, Rainbow roll & Golden Roll
More about Rice Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Maki

4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sashimi$10.00
3 pieces
Octopus Sashimi$9.00
3 pieces
Smoked Salmon Sashimi$8.00
3 pieces
More about Pizzeria Maki
Al Chu's Sushi image

SUSHI

Al Chu's Sushi

111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi ( 3 pcs )$8.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi

