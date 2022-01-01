Sashimi in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Rice Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Rice Restaurant
2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
|Sashimi Lunch
|$16.00
|Sashimi Deluxe
|$30.00
Chef’s choice 16 pcs assortment of sliced fresh raw fish (no rice)
|Sushi & Sashimi For 2
|$78.00
(served with 2 soups & 2 salads)
Chef’s choice 10 pcs of sushi, 20 pcs of sashimi, Rainbow roll & Golden Roll
More about Pizzeria Maki
Pizzeria Maki
4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville
|Tuna Sashimi
|$10.00
3 pieces
|Octopus Sashimi
|$9.00
3 pieces
|Smoked Salmon Sashimi
|$8.00
3 pieces