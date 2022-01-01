Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve scallops

Feby's Fishery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Feby's Fishery

3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1651 reviews)
Takeout
Side Scallop$2.95
Broiled Sea Scallops$40.00
Fried Scallop Platter$27.00
More about Feby's Fishery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tonic Seafood & Steak

111 W 11th Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (1052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pan Seared Scallops$34.00
roasted garlic & herb gnocchi, house made
lemon ricotta, confit royal trumpet mushrooms
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
Item pic

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Potatoes Large$16.95
layers of sliced potatoes in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce. Oven.
Large – 6 Servings
Scallop Potatoes Small$8.50
layers of sliced potatoes in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce. Oven.
Regular – 3 Servings
Scalloped Potatoes Large$16.95
More about GoodEase
Bardea Food & Drink image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bardea Food & Drink

620 N Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (1189 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bay Scallop$17.00
ponzu, strawberry, kefir, basil pistachio granola
More about Bardea Food & Drink
Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Restaurant

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallops w. Sha Cha Sauce$28.00
Grilled sea scallops on a bed of seasoned vegetables, topped with a smoky Chinese barbeque sauce
Scallop Lollipops$28.00
Fried scallop tempura maki rolls topped with grilled sea scallops
Scallop SU$7.00
More about Rice Restaurant
Pizzeria Maki image

 

Pizzeria Maki

4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallop & Saffron$18.00
Scallop, Bibb lettuce, and pickled onion roll topped with cucumber, red pepper, scallops, pistachio crunch, black tobiko. Served with saffron Caesar dressing.
Scallop Nigiri$12.00
More about Pizzeria Maki

Map

Map

