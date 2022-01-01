Scallops in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve scallops
More about Feby's Fishery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Feby's Fishery
3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington
|Side Scallop
|$2.95
|Broiled Sea Scallops
|$40.00
|Fried Scallop Platter
|$27.00
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W 11th Street, Wilmington
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$34.00
roasted garlic & herb gnocchi, house made
lemon ricotta, confit royal trumpet mushrooms
More about GoodEase
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Scallop Potatoes Large
|$16.95
layers of sliced potatoes in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce. Oven.
Large – 6 Servings
|Scallop Potatoes Small
|$8.50
layers of sliced potatoes in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce. Oven.
Regular – 3 Servings
|Scalloped Potatoes Large
|$16.95
More about Bardea Food & Drink
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bardea Food & Drink
620 N Market St, Wilmington
|Bay Scallop
|$17.00
ponzu, strawberry, kefir, basil pistachio granola
More about Rice Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Rice Restaurant
2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
|Scallops w. Sha Cha Sauce
|$28.00
Grilled sea scallops on a bed of seasoned vegetables, topped with a smoky Chinese barbeque sauce
|Scallop Lollipops
|$28.00
Fried scallop tempura maki rolls topped with grilled sea scallops
|Scallop SU
|$7.00