Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Seafood soup in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Seafood Soup
Wilmington restaurants that serve seafood soup
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(99 reviews)
Seafood Soup (Large)
$20.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Quart Seafood Soup
$15.99
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
Fajitas
Philly Cheesesteaks
Steak Tacos
Carrot Cake
Fish Tacos
Tortilla Soup
Tacos
Chicken Cheesesteaks
More near Wilmington to explore
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(566 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(911 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston