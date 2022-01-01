Short ribs in Wilmington
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W 11th Street, Wilmington
|Short Rib Egg Rolls
|$16.00
caramelized onions, provolone cheese,
horseradish cream, demi-glace
|Braised Bison Short Ribs
|$35.00
korean bbq sauce, watermelon radish & apple slaw, tempura sweet potatoes
|Bacon-Short Rib Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
braised short rib, bacon, cheddar cheese sauce
Timothy's on the Riverfront
930 Justison street, Wilmington
|Short Rib Burger
|$16.00
Our signature house made burger topped with our red wine-braised short rib and drizzled with a rich demi-glace
|Short Rib Tacos
|$14.50
Our juicy slow braised short rib topped with avocado, cilantro, Mexican red onions, and cotija cheese
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Columbus Inn
2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington
|BBQ Short Rib Entree
|$35.00
dry rubbed and 18 hour slow smoked, roasted broccoli with cheddar cheese, campfire potatoes with mesquite spice and caramelized onions*contains dairy**potatoes are fried in soybean oil*