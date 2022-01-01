Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tonic Seafood & Steak

111 W 11th Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (1052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Egg Rolls$16.00
caramelized onions, provolone cheese,
horseradish cream, demi-glace
Braised Bison Short Ribs$35.00
korean bbq sauce, watermelon radish & apple slaw, tempura sweet potatoes
Bacon-Short Rib Mac & Cheese$14.00
braised short rib, bacon, cheddar cheese sauce
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
Consumer pic

 

Timothy's on the Riverfront

930 Justison street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Burger$16.00
Our signature house made burger topped with our red wine-braised short rib and drizzled with a rich demi-glace
Short Rib Tacos$14.50
Our juicy slow braised short rib topped with avocado, cilantro, Mexican red onions, and cotija cheese
More about Timothy's on the Riverfront
Columbus Inn image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Columbus Inn

2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Short Rib Entree$35.00
dry rubbed and 18 hour slow smoked, roasted broccoli with cheddar cheese, campfire potatoes with mesquite spice and caramelized onions*contains dairy**potatoes are fried in soybean oil*
More about Columbus Inn

