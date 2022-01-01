Shrimp burritos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about Tex Mex Burrito
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|shrimp Burrito Wrap (camaron) Wrap
|$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
|Burrito Bowl camaron (Shrimp)
|$16.99
Camaron (Grill Shrimp) with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
|Shrimp Burritos Fajita
|$18.99
Two burritos stuffed with shrimp, onions and bell peppers. Served with salad and rice.
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Shrimp Burritos Fajita
|$17.00