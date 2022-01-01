Shrimp curry in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Southeast Kitchen image

 

Southeast Kitchen

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Red Curry$15.95
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Vietnamese Shrimp Yellow Curry$20.00
Sautéed fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, carrots, light coconut yellow curry sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Shrimp Green Curry$15.95
Chinese yard long beans, Asian eggplant, onions, basil simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
More about Southeast Kitchen
Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Restaurant

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Shrimp$18.00
More about Rice Restaurant

