Shrimp fajitas in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Shrimp Fajita
|$19.99
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajitas XXL
|$30.99
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
|Shrimp Burritos Fajita
|$18.99
Two burritos stuffed with shrimp, onions and bell peppers. Served with salad and rice.
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Shrimp Burritos Fajita
|$17.00
|One Shrimp Fajita
|$19.00
|Shrimp Fajitas For 2
|$31.00