Shrimp quesadillas in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$16.50
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, fresh shrimp with rice and beans. Lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Feby's Fishery
3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.00
Timothy's on the Riverfront
930 Justison street, Wilmington
|Crab & Shrimp Quesadilla
|$18.50
Seasoned with Old Bay, melted Oaxaca cheese and remoulade sauce. Served with fire roasted salsa & sour cream
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.00