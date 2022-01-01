Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$16.50
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, fresh shrimp with rice and beans. Lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
Feby's Fishery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Feby's Fishery

3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1651 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
More about Feby's Fishery
Consumer pic

 

Timothy's on the Riverfront

930 Justison street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab & Shrimp Quesadilla$18.50
Seasoned with Old Bay, melted Oaxaca cheese and remoulade sauce. Served with fire roasted salsa & sour cream
More about Timothy's on the Riverfront
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.50
Grilled flour tortilla Stuffed with cheese, fresh shrimp, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms
More about Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

