Shrimp salad in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco Salad$16.99
More about Tex Mex Burrito
Pizza by Elizabeth image

PIZZA

Pizza by Elizabeth

3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Shrimp Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, parmesan, homemade croutons, shrimp, caesar dressing
More about Pizza by Elizabeth
Southeast Kitchen image

 

Southeast Kitchen

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Papaya Salad$12.00
Shrimp w/ julienne green papaya, tomatoes, tossed w/ palm sugar, chili-lime sauce. Choice of Spicy Level 1 - 5.
Shrimp Salad$13.95
Grilled shrimps w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*
More about Southeast Kitchen
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Salad$15.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
Al Chu's Sushi image

SUSHI

Al Chu's Sushi

111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Shrimp Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top$14.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi

