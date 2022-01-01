Shrimp salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp salad
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$16.99
PIZZA
Pizza by Elizabeth
3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington
|Mini Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, parmesan, homemade croutons, shrimp, caesar dressing
Southeast Kitchen
1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Shrimp Papaya Salad
|$12.00
Shrimp w/ julienne green papaya, tomatoes, tossed w/ palm sugar, chili-lime sauce. Choice of Spicy Level 1 - 5.
|Shrimp Salad
|$13.95
Grilled shrimps w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$15.00