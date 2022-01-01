Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco Salad$16.99
3 Taco Camarones (Shrimp)$16.25
More about Tex Mex Burrito
BG pic

 

El Chingon - DeCo

111 W 10TH ST, WILMINGTON Stall 3, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Taco$6.00
buffalo, passionfruit, green goddess
More about El Chingon - DeCo
Consumer pic

 

Timothy's on the Riverfront

930 Justison street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Sautéed gulf shrimp with crispy bacon, arugula, and creamy horseradish ranch dressing
More about Timothy's on the Riverfront
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Salad$15.00
3 Taco Camarones (Shrimp)$19.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
246d10a7-4f64-4c9a-9758-ebb22bb9ad89 image

 

Makers Alley

804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (3)$15.00
Wild caught gulf shrimp, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, spicy aioli, flour tortilla
More about Makers Alley
Columbus Inn image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Columbus Inn

2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
avocado mousse, tangy slaw, chipotle crema. Pico de gallo served on the side.
*contains dairy-can be omitted*
More about Columbus Inn

