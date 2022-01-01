Shrimp tacos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$16.99
|3 Taco Camarones (Shrimp)
|$16.25
El Chingon - DeCo
111 W 10TH ST, WILMINGTON Stall 3, Wilmington
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
buffalo, passionfruit, green goddess
Timothy's on the Riverfront
930 Justison street, Wilmington
|Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Sautéed gulf shrimp with crispy bacon, arugula, and creamy horseradish ranch dressing
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$15.00
|3 Taco Camarones (Shrimp)
|$19.00
Makers Alley
804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington
|Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Wild caught gulf shrimp, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, spicy aioli, flour tortilla