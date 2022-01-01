Shrimp wraps in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|shrimp Burrito Wrap (camaron) Wrap
|$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
Southeast Kitchen
1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
|$12.50
Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.