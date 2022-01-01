Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
shrimp Burrito Wrap (camaron) Wrap$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
Southeast Kitchen image

 

Southeast Kitchen

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps$12.50
Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.
More about Southeast Kitchen
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Cilantro Lime Shrimp WRAP$17.00
More about Stitch House Brewery

